Zego empowers people to work flexibly.
We started Zego to help drivers in the on-demand space pay for commercial insurance only when they need it. Why pay for commercial insurance when you are not working? We are committed to making sure drivers are insured to the level they should be when they need to be. We want people to have flexibility and lead more productive lives, and we are using efficient insurance to enable this.Read the full story
Harry Co-founder, CEO
Sten Co-founder, COO
Stuart Co-founder, CTO